GUTHRIE AND LARGE TURNOUT FOR VETERANS SUPPORT AND ASSISTANCE GROUP

on 12/19/2018 |

The Veterans’ Support and Assistance Office, which opened just six months ago, held an open house yesterday, to inform veterans and the public about what the office is for, and how the office is helping others. Congressman, Brett Guthrie, was excited to see what has developed thus far. During a big turnout, yesterday, Guthrie says the Veterans’ Support and Assistance Office really fills a need…



121918guthrie

One veteran, recently, was able to acquire his high school diploma through the assistance of the office. Serving in the Vietnam War, Richard Francis was happy to receive this during last month’s Veteran’s Day festivities…

