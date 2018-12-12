GUTHRIE BILL PASSES-IN HOME CARE FOR ELDERLY AND DISABLED

on 12/12/2018 |

Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Congressman Brett Guthrie’s (KY-02) legislation to help certain Medicaid beneficiaries voluntarily transition to receiving care in their communities or in their own homes rather than at a facility.

Guthrie introduced the EMPOWER Care Act earlier this year with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) to extend the federal “Money Follows the Person” program, which allows certain Medicaid beneficiaries – such as the elderly or individuals with disabilities – to transition from a health care facility to receiving care in their own homes. Their bill was included in the broader IMPROVE Act (H.R. 7217), and extends the Money Follows the Person program into next year. The IMPROVE Act passed in the House by a vote of 400 to 11.