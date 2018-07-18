GUTHRIE HEALTH LEGISLATION PASSES HOUSE-UPDATES THE APPROVAL PROCESS FOR OVER THE COUNTER MEDS

on 07/18/2018 |

Guthrie Health Legislation Passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) applauded House passage of the Over-the Counter Monograph Safety, Innovation, and Reform Act (H.R. 5333). Congressman Guthrie is an original cosponsor of this legislation, which passed in the House yesterday by a unanimous vote.

The Over-the-Counter Monograph Safety, Innovation, and Reform Act was introduced by Congressman Robert E. Latta (R-OH), along with Reps. Guthrie, Diana DeGette (D-CO), Dr. Michael C. Burgess (R-TX), Gene Green (D-TX), and Debbie Dingell (D-MI). This bipartisan bill would allow the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter medications more expeditiously and efficiently by updating the “monograph” system that the FDA uses to approve these drugs. The monograph system was established in 1972 and is long overdue for an update.

“Medical innovation is outpacing the rate that the FDA can approve over-the-counter medications,” said Guthrie. “These medications provide an affordable and efficient way for Americans to address their health concerns every day. I was proud to be an original cosponsor of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Safety, Innovation, and Reform Act to make new over-the-counter medications more accessible to Kentuckians. I urge the Senate to pass this important bill as soon as possible.”