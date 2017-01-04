GUTHRIE SWORN IN TUESDAY FOR FIFTH TERM AS 2ND DISTRICT REP

Tuesday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) was sworn in for a fifth term as the Representative for Kentucky’s Second District.

“It is an honor to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the 115th Congress, especially as we look forward to the historic opportunity we have to partner with the new administration and advance pro-growth policies,” said Congressman Guthrie. “I am excited to hit the ground running as we get back to work for the American

people.”

Guthrie continued, “Our nation is at a historic crossroads. Our health care system has been crippled by Obamacare and our economy has stagnated under burdensome red tape and excessive regulation. We have a lot to do, but I am confident that the work of this Congress and the Trump Administration will get our country back on track.”