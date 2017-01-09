GUTHRIE WILL BE MAJOR PLAYER IN MEDICAID REFORM

Guthrie Selected as Vice Chair of Health Subcommittee

Will be major player in Obamacare replacement, Medicaid reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today was named Vice Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee. This will be his second term in this role.

“It is an honor to continue serving as Vice Chairman of the Health Subcommittee,” said Guthrie. “America has clearly spoken: Our health care system is broken. Under Obamacare, premiums and deductibles are on the rise and Americans have fewer insurance options. This is unacceptable. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on patient-centered health care solutions for Kentuckians.”

Guthrie will serve with Subcommittee Chairman Michael Burgess, M.D., (TX-26) and Energy and Commerce full committee Chairman Greg Walden (OR-02). The Subcommittee on Health has jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Brett got off to a strong start as Vice Chair of the Health Subcommittee last Congress, and I’m excited that we’ll continue to benefit from his leadership as we tackle some of the most critical issues facing our nation,” said Chairman Walden. “Health care is a central focus in this new year and our Health Subcommittee will be well equipped for the work ahead.”

“I am looking forward to working alongside Congressman Guthrie this Congress as we work to deliver on our promise to Americans to fix our broken health care system,” said Chairman Burgess. “His experience and leadership on the subcommittee will prove critical as we prepare to take on the significant amount of hard work that lies ahead of us in the coming weeks.”

“I would like to thank Chairman Walden for appointing me to this post,” continued Guthrie. “From repealing and replacing Obamacare to reforming Medicaid, we have our work cut out for us. I am excited to join Chairman Walden and Chairman Burgess’s team as we get ready to tackle these challenges. It is an honor to serve by their side.”

Guthrie has served on the Energy and Commerce Committee since 2010