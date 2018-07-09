Logo


GUTHRIE’S BILL ADDRESSES STUDENT LOAN ISSUES-GLASGOW AND EAST BARREN GET FED MONEY

A bill sponsored by Congressman Brett Guthria pass in the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R. 1635, the Empowering Students through Enhanced Financial Counseling Act passed by a vote of 406 to 4. The bill would require counseling any person accepted student loans, followed up by annual financial counseling. I spoke with Congressman Guthrie about the issue.

Also, Guthrie’s Office was happy to announce that the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies will be sending more money to Glasgow and Barren County. The City of Glasgow Fire Department will receive a $172,286 grant for new air packs. The East Barren Fire Department will receive a $141,239 for air packs.

Congratulations to both departments and their grant writers.

