GWC: A PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE NEAR 68/80 WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

on 04/19/2018 |

A portion of Industrial Drive near the US 68-80 (West Main Street) intersection will be closed to thru traffic on Thursday, April 19th starting at 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. GWC crews will be making roadway repairs from a previous sanitary sewer project.

The Glasgow Water Company (GWC) apologizes for any inconvenience. It is the mission of the GWC to provide the highest quality water and wastewater services at the lowest possible cost, while continuing our commitment to meet the needs of today’s customers as well as future generations.