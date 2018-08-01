Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GWC: MAINTENANCE CREWS CONTINUE THEIR WORK, DESPITE FRIGID TEMPS AND WATER LOGGED WORK CONDITIONS

on 01/08/2018 |

If you have scrolled through social media recently, you have p0robably seen videos from the Glasgow Water Company.  This past week there have been around 15 water main breaks and in each case a crew was called out for repairs.  Despite frigid temperatures and a water logged working environment, these crews are still on call 24 hours a day.  J

Scott Young, General Manager for the Glasgow Water Company, says that temperature fluctuations cause the ground to move.  This movement is actually what causes the breaks:

      Scott Young

Young has been at the GWC for 12 years and says that the lines are monitored around the clock, tracking water pressure and tank levels across the board.  While line failures, for the most part, become evident fairly quickly through this system, he still encourages  customers to let the GWC know anytime they notice a change in their water pressure, or any changes in their water in general.

When it comes to the dozen or so maintenance workers at the Glasgow Water Company, Young had this to say:

      Scott Young

You can follow the Glasgow Water Company on facebook or go online to glasgowh20.com.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GWC: MAINTENANCE CREWS CONTINUE THEIR WORK, DESPITE FRIGID TEMPS AND WATER LOGGED WORK CONDITIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

 

LINDA HAYES

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Fog
Currently
36°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/08 30%
High 39° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 42°
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 60° / Low 53°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.