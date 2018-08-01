GWC: MAINTENANCE CREWS CONTINUE THEIR WORK, DESPITE FRIGID TEMPS AND WATER LOGGED WORK CONDITIONS

on 01/08/2018 |

If you have scrolled through social media recently, you have p0robably seen videos from the Glasgow Water Company. This past week there have been around 15 water main breaks and in each case a crew was called out for repairs. Despite frigid temperatures and a water logged working environment, these crews are still on call 24 hours a day. J

Scott Young, General Manager for the Glasgow Water Company, says that temperature fluctuations cause the ground to move. This movement is actually what causes the breaks:

Scott Young

Young has been at the GWC for 12 years and says that the lines are monitored around the clock, tracking water pressure and tank levels across the board. While line failures, for the most part, become evident fairly quickly through this system, he still encourages customers to let the GWC know anytime they notice a change in their water pressure, or any changes in their water in general.

When it comes to the dozen or so maintenance workers at the Glasgow Water Company, Young had this to say:

Scott Young

You can follow the Glasgow Water Company on facebook or go online to glasgowh20.com.