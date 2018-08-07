Logo


Gwenda G. Rogers

on 07/08/2018

Gwenda G. Rogers, 78, of Glasgow, died Saturday, July 7, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Cumberland County the daughter of the late Richard Haden Milam and Clara Lou (White) Milam. Mrs. Rogers was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at Cracker Barrell for over 10 years. She attended Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Jannis Tillis (Don) of Upton and Dawna Bayard (James) of FL; 2 sons Wayne Clines (Edna) of GA and Timothy Clines (Denise) of IN; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Gretta Rhoton (Randall) of Eighty-Eight, Linda Wilson (Joe) of Park City, Charlotte Shaw (David) of Summer Shade, Sharon Samson (Neil) of Glasgow and Patty Gentry (Darrell) of Tompkinsville; 4 brothers Harmon Milam (Brenda) of Summer Shade, Royce Milam of Summer Shade, Elvin Milam (Ronnie) of Eighty-Eight and Bobby Milam (Carol) of Glasgow; 1 aunt Ruby Anderson; 1 son-in-law Marty Fields; 1 sister-in-law Kathy Milam; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Virgil Rogers; a daughter Kimberly Fields and a brother Daryl Milam.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday July 10, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until 8:00pm Monday and Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.

