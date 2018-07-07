Gwenda Rogers, age 78 of Glasgow died Saturday at her home. Funeral Services are incomplete but are under the direction of the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.
Gwenda Rogers
on 07/07/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
**UPDATE: KSP SAY MISSING LEBANON MAN HAS BEEN FOUND AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY07/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, July 7, 201807/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Jerry B. East07/07/2018 - 0 Comment
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
Sun 29
Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church
July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24
Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center
August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25
Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center
August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No Responses to “Gwenda Rogers”