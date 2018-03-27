on 03/27/2018 |

Gwendolyn Hay, 87, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, March 24th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Gwendolyn was born in Tompkinsville, KY, on January 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Myrtle (Crowe) and Cordell Gray. She was a member of Flippin Church of Christ.

She was united in marriage to Haskell Hay on December 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2000.Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death also by a grandson, Daryl Shawn Hunt; two brothers, Nim and Cortez Gray; and two sisters, Jean McPherson and Inez Smith.

Gwendolyn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Freddie Hunt, of Park City, KY; two sisters, Linda Coulter, of Tompkinsville, KY ; Nadene Ryherd, of Illinois .

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 29th,2018. Visitation is Wednesday 3-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.