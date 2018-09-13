on 09/13/2018 |

Hadie Wilson Saxton, 91 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Hospital. The Edmonson county native was a daughter of the late Herman and Blanche Houchins Wilson and wife of the late Charles P. Saxton.

She is preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Stidham; two brothers, James Clifford Wilson, Freddie Gilliam Wilson; three sisters, Zella Wilson, Lula Dean Wilson, Christine Vincent; one son-in-law, James E. Wingfield.

Hadie was co-owner of Saxton Bakery, a housewife and a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church.

Her survivors include two daughters, Pamella Wingfield and Teresa Stidham (Anthony); two sons, Charles “Junebug” Saxton, Jr. (Sharon) and Gil Saxton (Angela); 12 grandchildren, Lisa Miller (David), Dr. Steven J. Wingfield, Michael Saxton (Ralna), Mindy Hayes (Travis), Zack Saxton, Erin Hilton (Mike),Sherry Simpson (Randy), Charla Lindbloom (Scott), Kayla Johnson (Shed), Chase Saxton, Amanda Phillips (William), Andrew Stidham (Meghan); 17 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister-in-law, Nelda Wilson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.