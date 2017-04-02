HAGERHILL MAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

On March 30, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Joe S. Fyffe, 66, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Fyffe was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Hagerhill on March 30, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Fyffe is currently charged with one count of distribution and 30 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Fyffe was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.