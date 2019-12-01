Logo


HALF OF KENTUCKY SMOKERS CUT BACK ON SMOKING IN 2018 DUE TO CIGARETTE TAX

01/12/2019

Half of Kentucky’s adult smokers say they smoked fewer cigarettes, or that they considered or tried to quit smoking, following the cigarette excise tax increase that went into effect July 1, 2018.

The KHIP report found that 39 percent of Kentucky smokers cut back the number of cigarettes they smoked, 33 percent considered quitting, and 26 percent actually tried to quit because of the cigarette price increase.

The report also found that Kentucky adult use of both cigarettes and e-cigarettes remains much higher in Kentucky than the national average.

The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is a group of 180 Kentucky businesses, advocacy groups, health care companies and other organizations working to improve health by reducing tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure in Kentucky. The Coalition led the campaign during the 2018 legislative session to increase the cigarette tax by $1 per pack.

