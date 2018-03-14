Logo


HALLIE CLOYD SIMMONS

on 03/14/2018 |

Hallie Cloyd Simmons, 88, of Glasgow, died Monday, March 12, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Elbow community of Monroe County, the daughter of the late Marlowe and Gertrude Cleary Cloyd and was also preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas “Bill” Simmons.

Mrs. Simmons had worked at Handmacher before and after being married but for the most of her life she was a homemaker.  She and her late husband had lived in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana due to his work.  For brief periods she worked at Southdown Plantation House’s gift shop and Houma, LA where she also worked as an election poll worker.  She was also extremely active with the Summerfield Garden Club in various elected positions and attended the First Baptist Church in Houma, LA.  After Bill’s retirement, they moved back to Glasgow and became active in the Barren River Rod and Gun Club and gardening.  She was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church and was particularly proud of belonging to the Fidelis Sunday School Class there for many years.

She is survived by 2 sons, Steve Simmons (Margaret) of St. Petersburg, FL and Tim Simmons (Julie) of Nashville; 3 daughters Viveca Parker (Bob) of Glasgow, Lisa Speed (Aaron) of Pensacola, FL and Sonya Stearns (Todd) of Naples, FL, 12 grandchildren, Tonya Rivera, Felicia Pannell, Lane, Nathan, Robert, Sarah and Jonathan Simmons, Noah and Hallie Speed, Victoria Eardley, Christiana and William Stearns; 7 Great-grandchildren; a sister Arlene Vaughn (Boyce) of Louisville; a brother Joe Cloyd (Penny) of Bowling Green and many brothers and sisters-in-law and over 30 nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Helen Pruitt and two brothers, J. B. and Mervin Cloyd.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, March 16th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Barbour Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm until 8pm and Friday morning prior to the service.

