HALLIE JANE HURT SPENCER

on 11/12/2018 |

Hallie Jane (Hurt) Spencer, age 83 of Glasgow, Kentucky died Monday, November 12, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow.  She was born on September 26, 1935 in Lucas, Kentucky to the late Lacy Whitney and Elizabeth Huddleston Hurt. 

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hodges and husband Timmy, three sons; Danny Spencer and wife Anita, Michael Spencer, Timmy Spencer and wife Scotty, a special daughter Becky Depp Staples and husband Steve. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Janie Davenport (Jason), Daniel Spencer (Crystal), Brian Hodges (Shana), Brandon Hodges (Gavin), Bradley Hodges, Caleb Spencer, and Cole Spencer. Six great grandchildren also survive.  Jackson Davenport, Dalton Spencer, Logan Spencer, Hallie Hodges, Hudson Hodges, and Henley Hodges.  One brother, Thomas Hurt (Rosa Mae) and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Spencer, two brothers Lewis Hurt and Roy Hurt, six sisters, Hattie Winn, Josephine Hurt, Katherine Glover, Frances Wolfe, Helen Bowles, and Bessie Dugard.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the funeral home. 

