on 03/13/2018 |

Hallie Simmons, 88, of Glasgow, died Monday, March 12, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas “Bill” Simmons. She is survived by 2 sons, Steve Simmons (Margaret) of St. Petersburg, FL and Tim Simmons (Julie) of Nashville; 3 daughters Viveca Parker (Bob) of Glasgow, Lisa Speed (Aaron) of Pensacola, FL and Sonya Stearns (Todd) of Naples, FL.

Many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews also survive and will be listed later.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, March 16th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Barbour Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm until 8pm and Friday morning prior to the service.