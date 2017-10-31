Logo


HALLOWEEN 2017-TIME TO GET THE TREATS!!!

on 10/31/2017

It is time for trick or treat and the times are generally the same across our listening area

Glasgow — 5-7:30PM for children age 12 and under.

Park City — 5-7PM for children 12 and under.

Cave City — 5 to 7PM for children 12 and under.

Horse Cave — 5 to 7PM for children age 12 and under.

Edmonton — 4 to 7PM

From Glasgow Police
“The Glasgow Police Department would like to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween season. Trick or Treating will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Tuesday night. We ask that you please watch for children, who will be crossing the street, and may be wearing masks which could impair their vision as well as dark clothing. We also ask that children wear some type of reflective material that will make it easier to be seen by passing motorist, and ALL children should be accompanied by an adult.”

