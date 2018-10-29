Logo


HALLOWEEN TRICK AND TREAT HAS BEEN CHANGED TO TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

10/29/2018

For the safety of our children, City of Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty has decided to move Glasgow 2018 Halloween Trick or Treat to Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.  Weather for Tuesday, October 30th is going to be ideal for Trick or Treating with storms being forecasted for Wednesday.

