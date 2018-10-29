HALLOWEEN TRICK AND TREAT HAS BEEN CHANGED TO TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

For the safety of our children, City of Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty has decided to move Glasgow 2018 Halloween Trick or Treat to Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Weather for Tuesday, October 30th is going to be ideal for Trick or Treating with storms being forecasted for Wednesday.
on 10/29/2018
