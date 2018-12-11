HANGING OF THE GREENS IS DECEMBER 2ND

on 11/12/2018 |

Glasgow Musicale would like to invite the community to attend “Hanging of the Greens,” on Sunday, December 2, at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Washington St. This program is the recreation of a Christmas celebration that was originally held in December, 1964 and reprised in 2012. Many will remember Caroline Biggers Royse who wrote an inspiring narrative called “The Christmas Message” which was presented by her husband, Hank Royse, at the “Hanging of the Greens.” This will be a part of the festivities that involves many members of the community. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of this free admission program. No tickets or advance reservations are required and all are welcome.

It is fitting that the oldest Music Club in Kentucky, Glasgow Musicale, established in 1894 as the Ladies Matinee Musicale, and a member of both the Kentucky and National Federation of Music Clubs will return to the lovely and historic First Presbyterian Church, built in 1853 and listed added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Membership is never a requirement to attend Glasgow Musicale programs. Please mark your calendar, alert your family and friends and plan to attend “Hanging of the Greens” at two o’clock on Sunday, December 2nd. This event will be festive, fun and full of surprises!