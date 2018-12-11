Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HANGING OF THE GREENS IS DECEMBER 2ND

on 11/12/2018 |

Glasgow Musicale would like to invite the community to attend “Hanging of the Greens,” on Sunday, December 2, at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Washington St. This program is the recreation of a Christmas celebration that was originally held in December, 1964 and reprised in 2012. Many will remember Caroline Biggers Royse who wrote an inspiring narrative called “The Christmas Message” which was presented by her husband, Hank Royse, at the “Hanging of the Greens.” This will be a part of the festivities that involves many members of the community. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of this free admission program. No tickets or advance reservations are required and all are welcome.

It is fitting that the oldest Music Club in Kentucky, Glasgow Musicale, established in 1894 as the Ladies Matinee Musicale, and a member of both the Kentucky and National Federation of Music Clubs will return to the lovely and historic First Presbyterian Church, built in 1853 and listed added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Membership is never a requirement to attend Glasgow Musicale programs. Please mark your calendar, alert your family and friends and plan to attend “Hanging of the Greens” at two o’clock on Sunday, December 2nd. This event will be festive, fun and full of surprises!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HANGING OF THE GREENS IS DECEMBER 2ND”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Harlie and Pitsy Thompson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 11/12 90%
High 47° / Low 34°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 11/13 20%
High 40° / Low 25°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/14 20%
High 43° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.