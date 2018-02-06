Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HAPPY 226TH BIRTHDAY KENTUCKY

on 06/02/2018 |

Kentucky was granted statehood in 1792, becoming the first U.S. state west of the Appalachian Mountains. Frontiersman Daniel Boone was one of Kentucky’s most prominent explorers and many immigrants followed the trail he blazed through the Cumberland Gap, known as the Wilderness Road. Although it sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War, the population was deeply divided, and many Kentucky residents fought for the North. Known primarily as an agricultural area into the 20th century, Kentucky is also a major U.S. coal producer and site of the U.S.military bases Fort Knox and Fort Campbell. It is also known as the home of the legendary Kentucky Derby horse race and bluegrass music, pioneered by Kentucky native Bill Monroe.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HAPPY 226TH BIRTHDAY KENTUCKY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JULIE KATE GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
87°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 06/02 20%
High 87° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/03 40%
High 83° / Low 55°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Monday 06/04 10%
High 81° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 02

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 02

400 Mile Yard Sale

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 02

33rd Annual Glasgow Highland Games

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 02

State Waste Tire Collection Program

June 2 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 02

Glasgow Faith Church, “The Trinity Gospel Aires”

June 2 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 04

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.