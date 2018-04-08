HARDIN COUNTY MAN CHARGED FOR CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

on 08/04/2018 |

On August 2 , 2018, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brad A. Harney, 38, on charges related to possession and distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Harney was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Big Clifty on August 2. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Harney is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.