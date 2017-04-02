HARDINSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN CAVE CITY FOR DUI

On Friday March 31st at 10:47 PM, Officer Highbaugh of the Cave City Police Department observed a Silver 2001 Ford Mustang traveling Eastbound on Happy Valley Road with no headlights, weaving across the yellow line several times. A traffic stop was initiated on Happy Valley St. near Dollar General. Upon contact, the driver was identified as Travis Phillips age 25 of Hardinsburg KY. As a result of on scene investigation, Officer Edwards placed Phillips under arrest for DUI 2nd offense. Phillips is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and additionally charged with failure to illuminate head lamps, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. Also assisting on scene were Sgt Roberts and Officer Reynolds.