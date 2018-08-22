on 08/22/2018 |

Harlie Marrs Strode, 84, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 20th, peacefully, at Saint Thomas Hospital, in Nashville, TN. Harlie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 3, 1934, a son of the late Bina (Bryant) and Alvin Strode. On November 9, 1954, he married Runelle Gearlds at the home of M.T. Phemister. He was a member of Sulphur Ridge Church of Christ for 62 years and he served as the church treasure for over 40 years. Harlie worked at Tompkinsville Motor in Automotive Parts and Sales, he worked as a wrecker driver, for Southern Belle Milk Company for 8 years and at Spray & Shine Car Wash for 17 years. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Runelle Strode, of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons Anthony Strode, and wife, Jennifer, of Orange Park, FL; Greg Strode, and wife, Janie of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Summer McDonald, and husband, Dustin of Orange Park, FL, and Cameron Strode of Tompkinsville, KY.; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Beckett McDonald. Harlie is also survived by a brother, Carlie Strode, of Glasgow, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Bina Strode; grandson, Ethan Strode; and sister, Marjorie Nelle Strode Thompson.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 24th, 2018. Visitation is Thursday 2-8 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn with Military rites performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.