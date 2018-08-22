Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HARLIE MARRS STRODE

on 08/22/2018 |

Harlie Marrs Strode, 84, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 20th, peacefully, at Saint Thomas Hospital, in Nashville, TN. Harlie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 3, 1934, a son of the late Bina (Bryant) and Alvin Strode. On November 9, 1954, he married Runelle Gearlds at the home of M.T. Phemister. He was a member of Sulphur Ridge Church of Christ for 62 years and he served as the church treasure for over 40 years. Harlie worked at Tompkinsville Motor in Automotive Parts and Sales, he worked as a wrecker driver, for Southern Belle Milk Company for 8 years and at Spray & Shine Car Wash for 17 years. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Runelle Strode, of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons Anthony Strode, and wife, Jennifer, of Orange Park, FL; Greg Strode, and wife, Janie of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Summer McDonald, and husband, Dustin of Orange Park, FL, and Cameron Strode of Tompkinsville, KY.; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Beckett McDonald. Harlie is also survived by a brother, Carlie Strode, of Glasgow, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Bina Strode; grandson, Ethan Strode; and sister, Marjorie Nelle Strode Thompson.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 24th, 2018. Visitation is Thursday 2-8 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn with Military rites performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HARLIE MARRS STRODE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JUANITA BRADLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/22 20%
High 80° / Low 54°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 08/23 10%
High 80° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Friday 08/24 10%
High 83° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.