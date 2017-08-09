Logo


HAROLD CHAMBERS

on 09/08/2017 |

 

Harold Chambers, 76, of Edmonton passed away Friday, September 08, 2017 at his home. Harold was the son of the late Paul and Blondella Tewmey Chambers.

Harold served in the United States Marines and was a devoted member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church. Harold and wife Susan Shirley Chambers raised their family here in Edmonton. Harold was a retired vice-principle/teacher from the Metcalfe County School system. Many will remember him as a Spanish teacher, coach, and driver’s education instructor. Harold was a beacon in the community and was instrumental in the founding of Barn Lot Theater, where his business expertise and acting skills helped make it what it is today.

Harold is survived by his wife Susan and three daughters: Shane Chambers and her children Noah and Chloe; Emily Coffey and husband Tim and their children Ryan, Austin, Lauren, Reagan and Hallee; Cayce Cole and husband Todd and their children Cortez and Juniper.

Private graveside services will be held at the Edmonton Cemetery and a Celebration of Life, where the family will greet visitors and share stories, will be held Sunday, September 10th at Barn Lot Theatre from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

