HAROLD D. GRAHAM

on 09/26/2017 |

Harold D Graham, 73 of Brownsville died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late James Fuller and Violet Lorene “Dean” Poteet Graham.  He is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Don Graham.  He was a retired landscaper  and a member of Otter Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

His survivors include two daughters, Tonya Blanton(Patrick) and Amy Graham Turner; one son, Jeren Hope; six grandchildren, Joe, Emilee, Abby, Sadie, Nate and Debra; two brothers, Randy and Bruce Graham; four sisters, Karen Jaggers, Wanda Graham, Kathy Lindsey, Wilma Lay; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Pine Grove United Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.  Visitation 1:00 -8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

