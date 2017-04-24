Harold Dean Coleman, 61 of Bowling Green died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Carles Coleman and Bessie Mann Bledsoe who survives. He was a self employed used appliance repairman and a member of Southside Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife Brenda Clements Coleman; his mother, Bessie Bledsoe; a son, Joshua Coleman(Amanda); a daughter, Larenda Cowles(Phillip), seven grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Coleman and Charles Bledsoe, Jr.; one sister, Sandra Mann; several nieces & nephews.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Stallard Springs Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.