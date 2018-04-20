Logo


HAROLD DEAN SHAW

on 04/20/2018 |

Harold Dean Shaw, 69 of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Aubrey Elvis and Norma Jean Wilson Shaw. He is preceded in death by a son, Bradley Shaw and a brother, Darrel Gene Shaw. He was a retired Air Force veteran, a member of Meadowland Church and sang with the Gloryland Quartet.
His survivors include his wife Carol White Shaw; his daughter, Kim Keeling (Brian); three granddaughters, Aubrey Keeling, Grace Keeling and Lily Keeling; one brother, Bob Shaw; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Woodburn Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home

