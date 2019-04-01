on 01/04/2019 |

Harold Floyd Strode, 81, of Mt. Hermon, KY died Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Nursing Facility in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born in Mud Lick, KY the son of the late Willie “Bill” Strode and Nina Pearl Huff Strode. On December 2, 1959.

Harold married Clarice Francis Strode. He worked for many years in maintenance with R.R. Donnelly before his retirement.

Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran for 4 years and served in the Kentucky National Guard for 3 years. He was a life time member of the DAV Chapter #20 and served as Chaplin for many years, as well as a term of Secretary – Treasurer of the DAV. He devoted many hours to the DAV, driving veterans to and from the Veteran Hospital. In 2002, he was the proud recipient of the Patriot Award given to a DAV member for their dedicated service. Harold was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #610 HB Grant of Etoile and a proud member of the Rolling Thunder. He was a longtime member of the Dover Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Clarice Francis Strode, he is survived by two daughters, Gail Staples (Don) of Mt. Hermon, KY and Lisa Beaty (Kevin) of Glasgow, KY; four grandchildren, Derek Staples (Mahogany) of Glasgow, KY, Dillon Staples of Mt. Hermon, KY, Kaitlyn Morris (Wes) and Justin Beaty of Glasgow, KY; Great Grandchildren, Kaydence, Grady and Lucy Morris, Stone Staples all of Glasgow, KY. One brother, Hartsell Strode of Louisville, KY; one sister, Rachel Garrett (Wayne) of Glasgow, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, January 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County. DAV Chapter #20 will provide Military Honors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Sunday until time for services at the funeral home.