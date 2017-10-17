on 10/17/2017 |

Harold Lee Garrett 76 of Glasgow, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born at Lamb, KY, he was the son of the late Leo and Sarah Atkinson Garrett. Harold was a life-long farmer and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife Wilma Thomas Garrett; daughter Beverly Jo Garrett of Glasgow; son Tommy Lee Garrett (Julie) of Austin; a granddaughter Morgan Garrett of Glasgow; his sister Kathleen Johnson of Glasgow; a brother David Garrett of San Antonio, TX and several nieces and nephews. A brother, Carroll Garrett preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 and Thursday morning until time for the service.