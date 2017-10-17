Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HAROLD LEE GARRETT

on 10/17/2017 |

Harold Lee Garrett 76 of Glasgow, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  Born at Lamb, KY, he was the son of the late Leo and Sarah Atkinson Garrett.  Harold was a life-long farmer and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife Wilma Thomas Garrett; daughter Beverly Jo Garrett of Glasgow; son Tommy Lee Garrett (Julie) of Austin; a granddaughter Morgan Garrett of Glasgow; his sister Kathleen Johnson of Glasgow; a brother David Garrett of San Antonio, TX and several nieces and nephews.  A brother, Carroll Garrett preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 and Thursday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HAROLD LEE GARRETT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

    Phyllis Mosby

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/17 0%
High 68° / Low 43°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/18 10%
High 71° / Low 46°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/19 10%
High 72° / Low 45°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.