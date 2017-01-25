Harold Leslie Tennyson, 81 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday night, January 24 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

He was the son of the late Robert & Lela Gibson Tennyson. He owned and operated C&F TV-Tennyson’s Appliances in Bonnieville and was a member of the Bonnieville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Tennyson is survived by a son-Gary Tennyson & fiance’ Marsha of Munfordville

Two daughters-Angie Reynolds & hus. Ekey of Priceville

Melanie Maggard & hus. Jeff of Glendale

One sister-Kathryn Easterly of Florida

Five grandchildren-Nathan, Mariah, Brooke, Jacob & Jace

Five great-grandchildren also survive

He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, a sister Elwanda Miller & by three brothers Alvin, Bobby & Donnie Tennyson

Funeral services for Harold Leslie Tennyson will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Rounsaville officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm, Friday from 8am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.