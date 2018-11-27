on 11/27/2018 |

Harold Lynn Feese, age 57 of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green surrounded by his family. He was born in Adair County on October 14, 1961 to the late Bobby Harold Feese and Ruth (Jessie) Williams who still survives. Lynn retired from RR Donnelley after 23 years. After his retirement from Donnelley’s, he worked for the Glasgow Water Company for ten years. He was a dedicated, hard-working family man who loved to serve others. He loved to fish, hunt and play guitar. Lynn was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a worship leader for close to 20 years and also served as a deacon.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 38 years Melinda Harrison Feese; one daughter, Whitley Frazier (Jamie), Glasgow; one son, Gabriel Feese (Cassie), Glasgow; two half-sisters, one step brother, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Lynn’s celebration of life will be at 1:00 PM. Friday, November 30th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 29th and 10:00 AM until time for services Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.