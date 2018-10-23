on 10/23/2018 |

Harold S. Stewart, age 86, of Sunfish, KY, departed this life on Monday, October 22, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on June 30, 1932 to the late Dennie and Mildred Virginia Webb Stewart. He was married to his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Imogene Duvall Stewart, who survives.

Harold was US Army veteran, a farmer, an avid fisherman and hunter. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and Christian role model for his family. He was a member of Shrewsbury General Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Harold was also a former chairman of the Edmonson County Water District Board.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Michael Harold Stewart (Lorraine) of New Port Richey, FL; one daughter, Cinde Stewart Freeman (Guy) of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren, Bob, Kristy, Bill, Chelsea, Heather, Denee and Sydney; three great grandchildren, Nathan, Blaire and Brea; two sisters, Jewell Dean Whobrey (Cal E.) of Leitchfield and Carolyn Jean Vincent (Kadon) of South and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Sanders and her husband, Willard.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Thursday, October 25, 2018

Shrewsbury General Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Thursday, October 25, 2018

Shrewsbury General Baptist Church