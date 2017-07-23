on 07/23/2017 |

Harold Vaughn Graves, 70, of Tompkinsville passed away Wednesday, July 19 at his home.

He was born June 16, 1947 in Tompkinsville to the late Less Kidwell Graves and Wilma Louise Bowman Graves. He was a retired factory worker.

He is survived by two brothers: Gary Wayne Graves and Dennis Hugh Graves and wife: Jeanie all of Louisville, one sister: Regena Stoner and husband Robert of Alpine, CA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Charles D. Graves.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 PM at Skaggs Creek Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Skaggs Creek Cemetery.