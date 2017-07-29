Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Harold W. “Hal” Heers, Sr.

on 07/29/2017 |

Harold W. “Hal” Heers, Sr. 102, Glasgow, died Friday, July 28, 2017, at his residence. A son of the late Harry Frank Heers and Julia Grotness Heers, he was a real estate builder and developer. He was a dedicated family man who loved to cook and teach his children and grandchildren the building trade. He was a member of the free masons, an animal advocate, and an avid golfer. He had designed a large number of golf courses around this and other countries and was a devoted member of the Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA).

Survivors include his wife Kaye; four children: Harry C. Heers and Randy Scott Heers of Glasgow, Susan Rae Carstens of Tallahassee, FL, and Sandra Lynn Heers of Gardnerville, NV; seven “Life Children”: Frank Straub of Germany, Paulden Evan of Riverside, CA, ChiChi Rafela of Italy, Im Lin of Laos, Edoaurdo Costantini of Italy, Tharach “Pipe” Pradubsilpha and Thanut “Pound” Pradubsilpha of Thailand; 17 grandchildren: Hally, Lynn Ann, John, David, Steven, Nicole, Shannon, Jon Jon, Gary, Tammy, Matthew, Julie, Chris, Raeanna, Mark, Charlotte, and Cary; one brother: Charles Heers and his wife Marilyn of Newport Beach, CA; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children: Harold “Hal” Heers, Jr., Julia “Jill” Heers, and Melissa “Missy” Veitch; and two brothers: Robert “Bob” Heers and Carrol Heers.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BRAWA.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Henry Acres
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
68°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/29 0%
High 83° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 07/30 10%
High 85° / Low 60°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/31 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.