on 07/29/2017 |

Harold W. “Hal” Heers, Sr. 102, Glasgow, died Friday, July 28, 2017, at his residence. A son of the late Harry Frank Heers and Julia Grotness Heers, he was a real estate builder and developer. He was a dedicated family man who loved to cook and teach his children and grandchildren the building trade. He was a member of the free masons, an animal advocate, and an avid golfer. He had designed a large number of golf courses around this and other countries and was a devoted member of the Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA).

Survivors include his wife Kaye; four children: Harry C. Heers and Randy Scott Heers of Glasgow, Susan Rae Carstens of Tallahassee, FL, and Sandra Lynn Heers of Gardnerville, NV; seven “Life Children”: Frank Straub of Germany, Paulden Evan of Riverside, CA, ChiChi Rafela of Italy, Im Lin of Laos, Edoaurdo Costantini of Italy, Tharach “Pipe” Pradubsilpha and Thanut “Pound” Pradubsilpha of Thailand; 17 grandchildren: Hally, Lynn Ann, John, David, Steven, Nicole, Shannon, Jon Jon, Gary, Tammy, Matthew, Julie, Chris, Raeanna, Mark, Charlotte, and Cary; one brother: Charles Heers and his wife Marilyn of Newport Beach, CA; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children: Harold “Hal” Heers, Jr., Julia “Jill” Heers, and Melissa “Missy” Veitch; and two brothers: Robert “Bob” Heers and Carrol Heers.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BRAWA.