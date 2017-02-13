Harold Waymon Denison, age 70, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was a retired teacher, Principal, suprintendent with the Hart County Board Of Education where he served the people of Hart County for a total of 34 years and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Walter Denison and the late Rena Wilson Denison.

He is survived by his wife, Nada McGuire Denison; two daughters, Amanda Jane Denison, Bowling Green, KY, Mary Christina Denison, Louisville, KY; one sister, Veronica Darlene Cave and husband Gordon, Thomasville, GA; two sister-in-laws, Beverly Gentry, Louisville, KY, Connie Moore and husband Greg, Glasgow, KY; five nieces and nephews, Laura Sanders, Benji Moore, Erica Brownstead, Bryan Gentry, Todd Gentry; two aunts, Opal Gonterman, Cub Run, KY, Edith Avery, Munfordville, KY; one uncle, Randall Dennison and wife Vesta. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Terry Dean Denison.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, February 16, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PMCT, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hines officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.