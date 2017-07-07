Logo


HARRY EDWARD LANDERS

on 07/07/2017
Obituaries

Harry Edward Landers, 88 of Glasgow, died Friday July 7, 2017 at his home. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Thomas Landers and Janie Maggard Landers. Mr. Landers was a U.S. Army veteran, a farmer and member of the Coral Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Newland Landers; daughter Anita Christie of Glasgow; 2 step children Jerri Harper (Bruce) of Hiseville and Mark Stiltz (Christina) of Bardstown; 1 grandson Chad Jackson; 6 Step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers Thomas and Vernon Landers.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Tuesday July 11th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

