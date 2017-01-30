Harry Garner Jewell, 87, of Lucas passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born January 11, 1930 in Barren County, son of the late Ruth Byrd Carver Jewell and Garner Miles Jewell. In 1951 he married the love of his life, Lou Jean Wilkerson Jewell who survives.

Harry was a 1948 graduate of Austin Tracy High School and entered the U.S. Navy upon graduation where he was stationed in Pensacola, FL aboard the USS Wasp, an aircraft carrier. After his service in the military he returned to Barren County, bought the family farm and was an oil well driller during the Green County oil boom. Most of all, Harry loved the farm life so he could be close to family, his friends, his church and the youth of Barren County.

A member of Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, harry served as Deacon for 60 years and clerk for over 50 years. He was also instrumental in beginning the first Austin-Tracy Volunteer Fire Dept. where he served as secretary and treasurer for 27 years. Harry was elected to the Barren County Board of Education and served for 20 years during the “Consolidation Period”, the building of Barren County High School. He served as chairman of the B.C. board and chairman of the 3rd Region School Board Association. In 2014 he was selected to the Barren County Alumni Hall of Fame.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Teresa Bewley and husband Jimmy; 2 granddaughters Drew Bewley White and Jamie Bewley Byrd and husband Daniel; 5 great-grandchildren Shelby, Sydney, Tripp, Saylor and Sawyer; 2 sisters Betty Follis Jewell and Shirley (Wallace) Devasher; 2 sisters-in-law Myra Jewell and Sarah Jewell and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters Ruth Jewell Barton, Mildred Jewell and Irene Jewell and 6 brothers, Woodrow, Thomas J. “T.J.”, Rodney, Gene, Neal and George Jewell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Tuesday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church or Church Cemetery

c/o Jerry Shirley

5067 New Glasgow Rd.

Scottsville, KY 42164