Harry Randall Barlow, 88 of Smiths Grove died Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the late George Homer and Anna Cayton Barlow. He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

His survivors include his son, Gary Barlow; his daughter, Ann Williams; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Several nieces & nephews

No service as he chose cremation under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel