HART CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERVES 3 WARRANTS

Tuesday, Hart County Sheriff’s Deputies executed three indictment warrants. Daniel Deavers, age 50 of Bonnievillle was arrested and charged with Cultivating Marijuana, 5 or more plants, 1st offense. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond. Phillip Dunagan, age 31 of Horse Cave was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Assault 4th Degree, Domestic Violence with Injury. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $9,500 cash bond. Thelma J. Hawkins, age 20 of Cub Run was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree. She was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $9,500 cash bond.