On Friday, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office executed a Hart County Circuit Warrant on Brandon Westover, age 36 of Glasgow.

Westover was charged with Probation Violation stemming from previous charges, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree. Westover was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $9,500 cash bond.