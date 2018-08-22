Logo


HART COUNTY DEPUTY SERVES COCAINE WARRANT ON LEXINGTON MAN

on 08/22/2018

Monday, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office executed a Woodford County Indictment Warrant on Nicholas Batts, age 21 of Lexington.

Batts was charged with Trafficking In a Controlled Substance, 1st Degre, 1st Ofense (Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd degree. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 Cash Bond.

