HART COUNTY GRAND INDICTS WOMAN FOR A SHOOTING THAT KILLED HER FATHER AND WOUNDED HER MOTHER

06/08/2018

A Hart County woman has been indicted in connection with the shooting of her parents, killing her father and injuring her mother.

In April of this year, 21 year old Brina Nie was arrested and charged with fatally shooting her father and shooting her mother. KSP responded to the home in Northern Hart County on G. Shelton Road, and found 56 year old Jeffrey D. Nie had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his wife, 58 year old Barbara Nie had sustained a gunshot wound as well. Jeffrey Nie was pronounced dead by Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit. Barbara Nie was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital and later transported to UofL for treatment.

The couple’s daughter 21 year old Brina Nie, was arrested and charged with Murder and Assault 1st Degree. The Hart County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on both counts. Bail has been set at $1million.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.