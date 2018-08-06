Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HART COUNTY GRAND INDICTS WOMAN FOR A SHOOTING THAT KILLED HER FATHER AND WOUNDED HER MOTHER

on 06/08/2018 |

A Hart County woman has been indicted in connection with the shooting of her parents, killing her father and injuring her mother.

21 year old Brina Nie was arrested and charged with fatally shooting her father and shooting her mother.

In April of this year, 21 year old Brina Nie was arrested and charged with fatally shooting her father and shooting her mother.  KSP responded to the home in Northern Hart County on G. Shelton Road, and found 56 year old Jeffrey D. Nie had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his wife, 58 year old Barbara Nie had sustained a gunshot wound as well.  Jeffrey Nie was pronounced dead by Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit.  Barbara Nie was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital and later transported to UofL for treatment.

The couple’s daughter 21 year old Brina Nie, was arrested and charged with Murder and Assault 1st Degree.  The Hart County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on both counts.  Bail has been set at $1million.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HART COUNTY GRAND INDICTS WOMAN FOR A SHOOTING THAT KILLED HER FATHER AND WOUNDED HER MOTHER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE AND PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
73°
Clear
Clear
Friday 06/08 0%
High 93° / Low 65°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 06/09 30%
High 93° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/10 50%
High 91° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 08

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.