HART COUNTY HOSTS DICKERSON FOR INDUSTRY LUNCHEON NEXT WEEK

on 10/02/2018 |

The Hart County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Industry Appreciation luncheon on Wednesday, October 10. Acting Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet David A. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. Dickerson was appointed as Acting Secretary in June; previously he served as Secretary of the Public Protection. As Acting Secretary of the Labor Cabinet, Dickerson oversees the Department of Workers’ Claims and the Department of Workplace Standards; including Kentucky OSH functions. Dickerson is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. Prior to joining state government, he was a corporate officer in the family-owned Dickerson Lumber Company of Summer Shade. From 1994-1999, he served as Barren County Judge-Executive.

The luncheon will be held at the Hart County Fairgrounds beginning at 12 noon central time, next Wednesday. The public is invited to attend. The cost is $12 per person. For reservations, call the Chamber office at (270) 524-2892 by October 8th. The luncheon is sponsored by the Hart County Industrial Authority.