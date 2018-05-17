Logo


HART COUNTY JAIL LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE THAT IS A WIN-WIN FOR INMATES AND EMPLOYERS

on 05/17/2018

A new program at the Hart County Jail is aimed at reducing recidivism rates by expanding opportunities.

Jailer Israel Bergenson has long supported programs that will help give inmates access to opportunities and run through the governor’s office, that is exactly what this program does.  The work program is a way for inmates to gain employment and a way for employers to fill jobs.  Once an inmate is approved for the program, which is done through the Department of Corrections, they will fill out a resume.  That resume is then sent to a state approved employer who decides whether the applicant will be a good fit for them.  When an inmate is hired, they are treated just like any other worker.

Many inmates find themselves in a tough financial situation when they are in jail, and after they are released.  Many get behind in child support payments while they are in jail, or are facing repayment of fines and restitution once they get out.  Jail costs are also adding up day after day.   up and jail costs rack up day to day.  Through this program, a portion of the participants paycheck is withheld and directly applied to what they owe.  The remaining money is then put into a savings account and will be given to the inmate upon release:

It is tough trying to get back on your feet with no money and no employment. Bergenson says this program allows participants to be on more solid footing when they are released.  They also get to keep their job:

Currently there are 10 inmates in the work program and Kentucky Chrome is the approved workplace.

