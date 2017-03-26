HART COUNTY JUDGE-EXECUTIVE TALKS ROADS WITH TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY

On a recent trip to Washington, DC to attend the National Association of Development Organization DC Conference and DDA Conference for ARC Counties, Hart County Judge-Executive Terry Martin had a meeting with United States Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Secretary Chao and Judge Martin discussed future transportation issues in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Being from Kentucky, Secretary Chao is very aware of the transportation structure. Items that were discussed included completion of the I-65 three-lane project from the Indiana to Tennessee borders. Completion date is scheduled for November, 2018 but is ahead of schedule and could be completed sooner. Secretary Chao was very pleased on the progress of this project and knows firsthand the safety this project will bring to this area of the state.

Another topic discussed was the congestion of truck traffic going from the Horse Cave Exit 68 into the City of Horse Cave to the Hart County Industrial Park. With the latest expansions of Dart Container, T Marzetti, Sister Schubert and Kentucky Chrome Works and future growth in that area, this project is in the State of Kentucky’s Six Year Road Plan to help relieve the truck congestion.

Secretary Chao has always made the time to meet and discuss any of our issues in Hart County.