Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HART COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON

on 11/02/2018 |

On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.(CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service reporting a structure at 991 Wheeler-Horton Road in Hart County.  When troopers arrived, they found the residence fully involved.  A preliminary investigation has indicated that 4 individuals were inside the home when the fire started.

KSP has arrested Daniel D. Humphrey (31) of Munfordville for setting the fire, charging him with the following:

-Arson 1st degree (1 count)

-Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (3 counts)

Humphrey was lodged in the Hart County Detention Center

 

The investigation continues, and is being led by KSP Arson Investigator, Terry Scott.  Investigator Scott was assisted on scene by Priceville Fire Department, Cub Run Fire Department, Hart County EMS, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and other KSP personnel.  No further information is available for release at this time.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HART COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BARRY HARLOW

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
44°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/02 20%
High 51° / Low 36°
Overcast
Clear
Saturday 11/03 10%
High 61° / Low 45°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 11/04 20%
High 65° / Low 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.