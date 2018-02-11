HART COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON

on 11/02/2018 |

On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.(CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service reporting a structure at 991 Wheeler-Horton Road in Hart County. When troopers arrived, they found the residence fully involved. A preliminary investigation has indicated that 4 individuals were inside the home when the fire started.

KSP has arrested Daniel D. Humphrey (31) of Munfordville for setting the fire, charging him with the following:

-Arson 1st degree (1 count)

-Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (3 counts)

Humphrey was lodged in the Hart County Detention Center

The investigation continues, and is being led by KSP Arson Investigator, Terry Scott. Investigator Scott was assisted on scene by Priceville Fire Department, Cub Run Fire Department, Hart County EMS, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.