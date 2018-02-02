Logo


HART COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO NEARLY 6 YEARS FOR FIREARMS CHARGES

on 02/02/2018

A follow-up investigation into the illegal transfer of guns, ultimately led to the arrest of 52 year old Rodney Earl Staples, of Munfordville.  Law enforcement officials became aware of Staples’ criminal conduct relating to his father’s business as a federal firearms’ licensee and the suspected transfer of firearms to his sons, who were convicted felons.  In late August of 2013, law enforcement officials seized twelve firearms (11 long guns and one revolver), from Staples’ residence.  He claimed that the firearms belonged to his then 10-year-old son.  Staples was found guilty of Unlawful Possession Of Frearms and will have to serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

Staples had a previous conviction in Hart Circuit Court for attempted manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, and trafficking in marijuana.

