HART COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST BONNIEVILLE MAN FOR MANUFACTURING METH AMONG OTHER CHARGES

on 03/09/2019 |

On March 7, 2019 Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Walters, age 42, on Locust Grove Rd., Bonnieville. Walters was charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine (2nd or Greater Offense), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Possession of Marijuana. Walters was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $100,000.00 cash bond.

