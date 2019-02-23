On February 22, 2019, Deputy Caleb Butler received a complaint of checks being forged and fraudulently used in stores throughout the region. After investigation, Daniel J. Sallee, age 38 of Horse Cave, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree. Sallee was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail.
HART COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST MAN AFTER SEVERAL COMPLAINTS OF FORGED CHECKS BY LOCAL STORES
02/23/2019
