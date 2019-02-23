Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HART COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST MAN AFTER SEVERAL COMPLAINTS OF FORGED CHECKS BY LOCAL STORES

on 02/23/2019 |

On February 22, 2019, Deputy Caleb Butler received a complaint of checks being forged and fraudulently used in stores throughout the region. After investigation, Daniel J. Sallee, age 38 of Horse Cave, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree. Sallee was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HART COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST MAN AFTER SEVERAL COMPLAINTS OF FORGED CHECKS BY LOCAL STORES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN DUNCAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:15 PM EST on February 23, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 24, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/23 100%
High 61° / Low 42°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/24 10%
High 48° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 48° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.